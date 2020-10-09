Activities marking two years anniversary of Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi’s second term in office commenced, yesterday, with the government restating its commitment to a better standard of living for the people through effective implementation of its five-pillar development agenda.

Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Akinbowale Omole, at a press conference heralding activities for the two weeks anniversary celebration in Ado-Ekiti said the Dr. Fayemi-led administration was more determined to serve the people and deliver on all its development agenda despite the prevailing economic challenges globally.

In attendance at the press conference were Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji; Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Femi Ajayi; Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi; Special Adviser (Political matters), Olusoga Davis; Special Adviser,Communications and Strategies, Mrs Sola-Salako-Ajulo and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Yinka Oyebode.

Omole said the administration was on course in the implementation of life-changing policies and execution of projects designed to lift the economy of the state and make life abundant for the people.

He disclosed that the two weeks of activities would include commissioning of projects and launching of new ones.

The commissioner also disclosed that Ekiti State Security Network Agency, the Amotekun Corps would be formally launched by Governor Fayemi on October 19 as a symbol of commitment to security of life, property and investment.

Omole noted that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in the year, compelled the government to prioritise welfare of the people, especially workers, over capital projects, adding however, that all projects embarked upon by the administration would be completed within the life of the administration.

“We are taking the security of our people more seriously and I want to tell you that Amotekun will be launched on October 19 to protect our people and ensure that they sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

Responding to the controversy over payment of gratuity to pensioners, Omole said the decision of the State Executive Council was that a 15 per cent deduction from total sum payable to each pensioner was agreed with the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the financial firm in charge.

He maintained that government did not authorise anything above the agreed 15 per cent deduction.