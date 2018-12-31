Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Director of Administration in Ijero Local Government Council of Ekiti State, Mr. Olusola Rotimi, is being interrogated at the State Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), following his arrest, on Saturday, at the council headquarters, where he was allegedly caught trying to cart away files and vital documents, after tampering with others.

The top Council official, who was said to have sneaked into the council office, in Ijero-Ekiti, during the period of the monthly environmental sanitation programme, was apprehended while trying to leave the office with the files and vital documents.

When accosted by the security men attached to the office to disclose what he had in his bag, he said they were his personal belongings.

But it was gathered that the security men insisted on searching the bags and discovered that files and other vital documents were concealed in clothes tucked inside the bag.

The matter was reported at the Divisional Police Office (DPO), in Ijero, where Rotimi was later detained before the case was transferred to the CIB headquarters in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

The State Government is said to be aware of some clandestine moves by some individuals to undermine ongoing investigations by the State House of Assembly into the activities of the local government administration in the state.

Recall that civil servants in the state were warned in their own interest not to get involved in any act that could compromise or frustrate the investigation and to desist from any act capable of sabotaging efforts of the state government.

The current administration in the state has zero tolerance for fraudulent activities and would ensure that offenders face the full weight of the law.

Already, Governor Kayode Fayemi has directed that security be scaled up around public institutions in the state with a view to checkmating similar occurrence.

The administration is said to be committed to the restoration of the Ekiti core values of integrity, hard work, honesty and excellence.