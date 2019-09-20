WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has adopted indirect primary method ahead of the forthcoming local government primary election in the state.

The party said the decision was reached and approved by its State Executive Committee meeting after proper deliberation.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed December 7 for the election into the 16 Local government areas.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, the party Publicity Secretary Secretary, Ade Ajayi pledged that the party will give a level playing ground for all aspirants provided that membership status is certified.

It further assured the opposition that it will conduct credible, transparent, free and fair primaries for the Councillorship and Chairmanship elections slated for Sept. 21 and 28 respectively, noting that there would be no room for imposition against peoples’ choice.

“APC is not ready to impose aspirants. But there are provisions for consensus where it is possible. And when it is not possible the aspirants will go for primary elections

“The party will never deprive anyone who is eminently qualify the right to participate in the primary elections,” it said.

On the alleged rigging plot raised by the opposition parties, the party described the allegation as frivolous, baseless and spurious in all its measures.

APC said Fayemi’s unparalleled achievements within one year in saddle have endeared the party to peoples’ minds, noting that the party electoral victory is sacronsanct.