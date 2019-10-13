Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party has made a U-turn on the forthcoming local government (LG) polls, saying that the party will participate in all 16 councils of the state.

This was made known to reporters over the weekend by the party’s state chairman, Barrister Gboyega Oguntuase, who presented a communiqué from the meeting of the State Executive Committee of the party comprising the State Working Committee and the Local Government Party Chairmen.

The communique reads in part:

“That the PDP in the 16 local government areas shall participate in December 7, 2019, local government elections in Ekiti State. And the party in effect, shall take part in all activities towards the successful conducts of the elections on the said date.

“That the purported announcements of non-participation by the acting party Chairmen of Ado Ekiti Local Government, Mr Kala Olomofe was unauthorised and of no consequence to the participation of PDP in the elections. Furthermore, only the State Working Committee in collaboration with the local government party chairmen can make such announcement.

“That the State Executive Committee and the local government party chairmen of PDP in Ekiti state consequently and hereby declare that all announcement by individuals and group purporting non participation of PDP in Ekiti State local government elections is declared illegal and of no effect.

“Therefore, all candidates of the PDP in all the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State, are by this announcement mandated to continue their campaigns and all other due process as outlined by Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission.

“We hereby charge the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) to be alive to its responsibility by ensuring due process and transparency in the conduct of the Elections

“We also state further by the reason of the joint meeting of the PDP local government party chairmen, the decision of the party to go ahead with the Ekiti State local government in December 7,2019, is sacrosanct and authorized.

“Finally, we wish to state categorically that there is a harmonious relationship between the state working committee headed by Bar. Gboyega Oguntuase and the Forum of Local Government for the smooth running of the party, PDP in Ekiti State.”