Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State and ex-Director General, Buhari/Osinbajo campaign Council, Olusegun Osinkolu, has assured that the party will avoid the temptation of imposing candidates for the coming local government elections in the state.

He said imposition might cause disaffection that will give the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) an edge in the December 7 elections.

The APC will on Saturday conduct its primaries to elect the 16 chairmanship and 177 councillorship candidates that will fly the party’s flag in the elections.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, Osinkolu commended Governor Kayode Fayemi for stating unambiguously that he had no preferred candidates.

Osinkolu said such clarity will give the party members the freedom to field their preferred candidates that will represent the interests of the people at the local government level.

He said the fact that PDP had indicated interest to participate in the polls was enough signal that the APC must put its outside in order to be able to win landslide.

Meanwhile, the state government has called on privileged indigenes within and outside the country to key into the ongoing reforms to reposition the education sector.

Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, said the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi is ready to welcome investment into the state’s education sector by private individuals, corporate organisations, development partners and the Ekiti in Diaspora.

He made the remarks at the presentation of 400 units of textbooks and other instructional materials for the use of students of Igbemo Ekiti community by an indigene based in the United States of America, Prof. Oluwole Akindahunsi.

According to a statement on Wednesday by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi said the Fayemi administration was passionate to positively turn around the fortunes of education hence its massive investment in the sector.

Egbeyemi said the state government should not be left alone with the task of lifting education hence the need to partner with the private sector and development agencies to regain Ekiti’s lost glory in the sector.

Commending the gesture of the donor under the aegis of the Prof. Wole and Mrs. Mojisola Akindahunsi Public Beneficiary Initiative, Egbeyemi urged other well meaning and privileged Ekiti indigenes to emulate the gesture to give indigent young ones more access to education.