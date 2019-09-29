Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

THE All Progressives Congress (APC), Ekiti State Chapter, has postponed the local government primary election in Ado and Ikole Local Councils over alleged security concern.

Spokesperson of the party, Ade Ajayi, who made the announcement in Ado Ekiti in a telephone chat, said a new date would be communicated to all stakeholders.

In a quick reaction, some aspirants and their supporters have accused the party of plot to impose a particular candidate on the people.

Two of the aspirants, Alhaji Tajudeen Gidado, and Tosin Aluko, who spoke to newsmen at the venue of the primary, accused the leadership of the party of being undemocratic, warning that they would resist any imposition.

In her reaction, Mrs. Aluko, an aspirant in the election lamented that the leadership of the party were determined to impose a candidate.

She said: “I just heard it here now that the election has been postponed. I don’t want to believe it because Governor Kayode Fayemi issued a statement last week that there would be primary election and that there won’t be imposition.

“We have been waiting here since morning for the primary. Some people are with the deputy chairman of the party now, Sola Elesin, they don’t want the election to hold because of the plan they have to impose one of us as the candidate.”