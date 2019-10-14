Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, has made a u-turn on the forthcoming local government polls in the state, saying that it will participate in all the 16 councils.

The PDP chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, made the disclosure over the weekend, while presenting a communiqué released from the meeting of the state executive committee.

The communiqué read: “ That the PDP in the sixteen local government areas shall participate in the December 7, 2019 council elections in Ekiti State. The party in effect, shall take part in all activities towards the successful conducts of the elections on the said date.

“That the purported announcements of non-participation by the acting party chairman of Ado Ekiti Local Government, Mr Kala Olomofe was unauthorized and of no consequence to the participation of PDP in the elections. Furthermore, only the State Working Committee in collaboration with the local government party chairmen can make such announcement.

“That the state Executive committee and the local government party chairmen of PDP in Ekiti State consequently and hereby declares that all announcement by individuals and group purporting non participation of PDP in Ekiti State Local Government Elections is declared illegal and of no effect.

“Therefore, all candidates of the PDP in all the sixteen local government areas of Ekiti State, are by this announcement mandated to continue their campaigns and all other due process as outlined by Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission, (EKSIEC).