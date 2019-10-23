Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Barely a month after the demise of Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Ademola Ajakaye, another prominent traditional ruler, Oore of Otun, Oba Adedapo Popoola, passed on, yesterday.

Otun, is headquarters of Mobal Local Government Area.

Oore traditional stool is one of the 17 Obas in Ekiti State.

A one-time chairman, Council of Obas, he had not been seen in public in recent times and was believed have been battling a terminal ailment.

Born on January 26, 1957, he was installed Oba on January 20, 2000.

The news of his demise has not been officially announced by the state, but a highly placed community leader, who craved anonymity, confirmed his passage.

“The monarch had been bedridden for some time now before he finally succumbed to death. In fact, the town will miss him sorely. I want to believe that we have missed a patriotic Oba with carriage and charisma to lead. The vacuum left by his death would be difficult to fill,” said the source.

Daily Sun learnt the rites signalling the departure of the Oba have begun.