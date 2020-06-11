Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, arraigned a man, Temitope Ogunjimade, 20, over alleged house breaking and stealing.

The defendant whose address was unknown was standing trial on a two-count charge of house breaking and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 22 at about 10:00 a.m at Olorunsogo Layout, Ilogbo road in Osi-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant broke into the house of the complainant, Mr Adegbuyi Farotimi.

Akinwale also alleged that the defendant stole two phone, Infinix Hot 5 and Tecno Y2 valued at N53,000 and cash of N28,000 belonging to the complainant.

He noted that the offences contravened Section 411 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His Counsel, Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N30,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until July 1st for hearing.