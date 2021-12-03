From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Magistrate Michael Faola of Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has granted an order to remand one Ajibiowu Seyi, male, 25, in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti.

According to the charge, Seyi was reasonably suspected to have committed offence of rape on a 24-year- old commercial sex worker in Ilupeju Ekiti on 20/10/2021.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, requested for the remand order to allow him forward the duplicate casefile to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

In her statement to the police, the victim said, she agreed to spend the night with Seyi at a brothel in Ilupeju Ekiti, on agreed sum of N5,000, only to find out that they were two, the development led to serious argument between the three of them, adding that she was beaten and raped, they also collected her phone and a sum of N5,000.

The matter was later reported at the police station, Seyi was arrested while his friend is now at large.

The case runs contrary to Section 2 (2) of Ekiti State Gender Based Violence Law, 2012.

The case has been adjourned to December 13 for mention.