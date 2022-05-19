From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti has granted an order to remand a 33-year-old man, Baderinwa Waheed, in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ado Ekiti for a period of thirty days.

Moving his ex-parte application, an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), Olaolu Olayinka said, the motion is for an order of court remanding the defendant in custody pending the completion of their investigation and transfer of the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to the charge, Baderinwa Waheed, is reasonably suspected to have committed the offence of computer related forgery sometime in March, 2021, conspired with one Tiamiyu Salimot knowingly and with intent to misrepresent and defraud, logged into Olofin Adeola’s N-POWER dashboard, changed her password, name and account number to that of Tiamiyu Salimot, thereby causing the victim to loss five months N-POWER stipends calculated at One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N150, 000. 00).

Olayinka said, the offence runs contrary to section 14 (1), (2) and (3) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention) Act, 2015.

In her statement to the DSS, the victim said, ‘’I forwarded my N-POWER details to the defendant to help me check if N-POWER authority sent any message to me as a result of my faulty phone, after checking, he told me no message was sent, I later went to check in another place where I discovered that the defendant has hacked my account and diverted all my details to his wife who was collecting my stipends for five months, the case was reported at the DSS office after exhausting all avenues to retrieve my money, hence, his arrest, she concluded.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In his ruling, Magistrate Bankole Oluwasanmi said, the accused person shall be taken into the custody of the Federal Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, thereat, remanded for a period of first and initial period of thirty days.

Earn in US Dollars weekly by trading in US Stock options from companies like Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Tesla, etc. Weekly earnings paid directly to your bank account. Click here to learn more .

The case has been adjourned to June 20 for mention.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .