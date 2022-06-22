From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced a 50-year-old Usman Tajudeen to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old minor.

Usman Tajudeen was arraigned before Justice Lekan Ogunmoye on one count charge of rape, contrary to Section 31 (2) of the child’s Right Law, Cap.C7 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The charge reads, that you Usman Tajudeen, on 21st August 2020, at Ikere Ekiti, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, did rape a four -year-old girl.

In her statement to the Police, the victim said, (the convict) Daddy Latifat who is living in our house, on that day, he took me to his sitting room, he said I should sit on his lap, he removed my pant and put his something (penis) where I use to urinate (vagina), he used to call me to his sitting room to do it, she concluded.

In her testimony before the court, the mother of the victim said, I was at where I was making cassava flour, my daughter went to where she went to excrete, when I went to pack the faeces, I noticed blood in it, thereafter, I checked her anus and vagina, I saw blood coming out of the place, I was very scared, when I enquired from her, she said, it was Daddy Latifat that put his something to where she was urinating, the matter was reported at Ikere Ekiti Police Station.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, K.S. Adeyemo called five witnesses and tendered defendant’s statement, victim’s statement and medical report as exhibits while the convict spoke in his own defense through his counsel Tope Salam who prayed court to temper justice with mercy, considering the age of the defendant, he called one witness.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said, “the prosecutor has established before the court that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the minor without her consent and therefore committed the offence of rape as charged.

“In all, the prosecution had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant. The sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution, the defendant is convicted as charged.

‘’The sentence for the offence of rape under Child’s Right Law is mandatory, he is sentenced to life imprisonment.”