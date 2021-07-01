From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti High Court has sentenced one Asiwaju Dayo to life imprisonment on two count charges bothering on rape and unlawful possession of criminal charms, contrary to sections 357 and 213 (b) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Delivering his judgment on Thursday, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said : “The sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution. The defendant is accordingly found guilty as charged on both counts.”

He is sentenced to life imprisonment in count 1 (Rape) and in count (2), he is sentenced to 3 years imprisonment.

According to the charge sheet, Asiwaju Dayo (24) committed the offences on 29th March, 2019 at Ikoyi Street, Ikere Ekiti, when he used charm to rape a 200- level student of Economics/Political Education of the College of Education, Ikere Ekiti.

To prove his case, the Prosecutor, Dolapo Oyewole called 2 witnesses while exhibits tendered include, statements of the defendant, bed sheet stained with blood, charms among others.

The defendant spoke through his counsel Chris Omokhafe to defend himself and called no witness.

