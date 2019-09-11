Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The police have arrested a 24- year old man, Ebenezer Olorunleke, who allegedly killed his own brother in order to inherit his motorbike alongside other items. The suspect was said to be a member of a three-man gang.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday while parading the suspects, the state Police Commissioner, Mr Asuquo Amba, said Olorunleke, who hails from Jege in Kogi State, killed his brother with a knife and long screwdriver on August 29, 2019 and fled.

The commissioner said the suspect and three others invaded his brother’s home at Abe Cocoa area of Okeila and stabbed him to death and stole his Bajaj motorbike with registration number ADK 100 UJ.

Recovered from the suspect, whose accomplices are still at large, are a long screwdriver, knife and Bajaj motorcycle.

“They hit him in the stomach and pierced his intestine when his wife and children were not at home. He had confessed to have committed the offence,” Amba said.

Another police source revealed that the attackers allegedly drove a long nail into deceased’s skull while struggling to rob him.