From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti and presided over by Magistrate Saka Afunso, has remanded a man, Olayitan Olatimehin in Nigeria Correctional Centre, for allegedly raping a minor and student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

This was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion brought before the court to remand the defendant in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti for 30 days, pending the completion of police investigation.

According to the charge, Olayitan, 26, was reasonably suspected to have committed offence of rape, on a 16-year- old student of FUOYE.

Recounting her ordeal to the police, the victim said, the defendant alongside his friends, on 12th September, 2021 around 9.30pm, stopped her on the road, while coming from where she went to buy some food stuff in Oye Ekiti and seized her phone

She said while struggling to recover her phone from the defendant, he hit her head against the wall and became unconscious.

“After I recovered from the unconsciousness, I met myself naked. I discovered that he had torn my pant and had sexual intercourse with me.

“The matter was later reported at the police station and the defendant was later arrested in Itapa Ekiti”.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, said remanding the defendant will allow him forward the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Oriyomi added that the offence runs contrary to and punishable under section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State.

The case was subsequently adjourned to October 25 for mention.