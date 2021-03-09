From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, has remanded one Ola Samuel on two count charge of conspiracy to rape a middle aged woman and as well sent her nude video to her ex-husband via social media network, contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal code Act, Cap C39,LFN, 2004 and section 24(1)(a) and (b) of the cyber crime (prohibition and prevention Law), 2015.

In her ruling, Magistrate Dolapo Fasuba berated the action of the accused person for sharing nude video of another human adding that sexual act is sacred and should remain private, she reiterated the need for every human to protect the dignity of sexual act.

“Bail for the accused person is hereby refused, he is ordered to be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Center, Ado-Ekiti till 08/04/21.”

The prosecutor, E.S Etane told the court that the accused and others at large committed the offence sometime in October, 2020.