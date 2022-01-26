From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday sentenced a 37-year-old man, Adebamigbe Samuel (a.k.a. Oosa), to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl.

The charge reads, ” That you Adebamigbe Samuel, on the 3rd day of November, 2020 at Ado Ekiti, within the jurisdiction of the court did rape a thirteen-year-old girl, contrary to section31 (2) of the Child’s Right Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.’’

In her statement to the Police, the victim said, she was sent by her mother to deliver bread to the defendant on request, when she got there, he told her that he wanted to buy pepper soup around Ajilosun Area of Ado Ekiti, unknown to her, it was a hotel, he asked her to sit in a room till when the pepper soup will be ready, when he came back, he locked the door and had sexual intercourse with her twice adding that, she was shouting but there was nobody to rescue her, the defendant later gave her N1,500 and warned her not to tell anybody.

She narrated the incident to her mother who reported the case at the Police Station, hence, his arrest and arraignment.

In his judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said ‘‘the defendant willingly had sexual intercourse with the victim. The prosecution had therefore proved its case beyond reasonable doubt with the implication that the sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution. The defendant is hereby convicted as charged. He is sentenced to life imprisonment’’ he concluded.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Barrister Kunleshina Adeyemo called five witnesses and tendered statement of the victim, her birth certificate, medical report among others as exhibits.

The defendant spoke in his own defence through his lawyer and called three witnesses.