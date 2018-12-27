Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The planned refund of over N380million payment made by beneficiaries of the new Oja Oba Market, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti, by Governor Kayode Fayemi, is generating ripples as mixed reactions have trail the development. Christmas: Fayemi’s wife celebrates with Ekiti children Beneficiaries who had paid for spaces in the complex are singing discordant tunes. While some are accepting the development, others are angry, fuming that they have been made victims of political tussle between Fayemi and ex-governor Ayodele Fayose. Adunni Majekodunmi, a beneficiary fumed: “It is a very unwholesome development and I feel we have just fallen victims of the political rivalry between Fayemi and his predecessor, Fayose. Did they not say government is a continuum? Why can’t the governor just continue with what his predecessor has done? Why does he have to refund us? It is all a failure of government, the two of them should be blamed.”

Another beneficiary, Mr. Femi Olowu: “All those talk about refunding the money we have paid for the shops is a mere story. So, the governor wants to refund the money so that he can reallocate the shops to his own people? I will not collect such money because all we want is for the government is to complete the market complex on time and hand us our shops, which were already allocated to us. We won’t accept any other thing other than that.”

But Mrs. Cecilia Adebayo expressed appreciation for government’s timely intervention on the refund and appealed for speedy completion of the project: “We appreciate Governor Fayemi for the initiative to build the market complex in a better way and his magnanimity in refunding our money. We wish his government well.” Chief Nathaniel Uzomah, South West leader of the Ndigbo spoke on behalf of the Igbo community benefited from the allocation: “We had expressed the worry that it may be difficult for the in coming government of Kayode Fayemi to carry on with the allocation of the shops in the market if the building has not been completed. “And that has happened. That government is making a refund is a welcome development. What we are used to is that any money that goes into the covers of the government is very hard to get back. So if this governor is doing this, it is a commendable development.