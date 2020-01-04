Kehinde Adewole, Ado Ekiti

The organised labour in Ekiti State has written to Governor Kayode Fayemi to express its disillusionment and disapproval over what it calls the “arbitrary sack of its members”.

The labour unions added that most disturbing was the rumour making the rounds that the ongoing disengagement, which has affected the Ekiti State University (EKSU) and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), will spread across all government tertiary institutions, ministries, departments and agencies.

The Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Ekiti chapter, Sola Adigun, said labour deemed the letter highly expedient owing to insinuations that Governor Fayemi was not aware of the mass sack in EKSU and EKSUTH.

A total of 1,200 workers were sacked in December by the two institutions.

The letter dated January 3, 2020, and addressed to Governor Fayemi, was jointly signed by the Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress, Gbenga Olowoyo, his counterpart in Trade Union Congress, Taiwo Akinyemi and Joint Negotiating Council’s scribe, Kuloogun Lawrence.

The letter said the leadership of the organised labour was compelled to bring to the Governor’s notice the recent happenings at the EKSUTH, which revolved around the sacking of 200 members of staff of the health institution.

It reads:

“It is informative to bring to the notice of your esteemed office that the recent sacking scenario happenings around various sectors is not only worrisome but also calls for serious attention because of the image that the developments is attracting to our dear state as well as the government of the day.

“For instance, information at the disposal of Organized Labour leadership as well as in the public domain indicated that those that were sacked, disengaged or compulsorily retired did not follow due process.

“Also, it is very disheartening to inform your Excellency that some workers that have four, three and two years were caught up in the web of this ugly development which is not in the best interest of the entire workforce and generality of Ekiti.

“It is beyond our comprehension that one Mr Femi Adeleye Daniel a staff in the Porter Departmental of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) was allegedly given compulsory retirement, via a letter with reference EKSUTH/A/982 dated 24th December 2019, because of his involvement in the mobilization of workers for workers’ congress meeting held at the teaching hospital premises.”

It added that organised Labour was seriously concerned about information about the current sacking, compulsory and untimely retirement of workers, describing it as a whirlwind that would soon blow across the entire workforce in the state.

“We don’t want to believe the rumours being peddled around that the state government wants to have mass disengagement of workers that have two or three more years in the public service of Ekiti State.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that some workers were unjustly dismissed/retired by the past administration but were reinstated by your administration which further buttress your good dispositions not only to workers but also to humanity; rather, it will be irony of life that similar things are now happening under your administration.”

The labour unions said it was sad and worrisome that the action would be undertaken at the Ekiti School of Health Technology, Ijero Ekiti, Ekiti State College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission (NULGE), Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, Ekiti State Water Corporation, Ekiti State Electricity Board, Ekiti State Housing Corporation, Core Civil Service, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Primary School Teacher, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) Secondary School Teachers and Hospital Management Board, among others.

“Arising from the above, these developments have started causing disquietedness and uneasy calm among the workforce in Ekiti which requires Mr Governor’s quick and fatherly intervention. It is expedient and imperative to remind His Excellency of his commitment that he will not allow anything untoward to affect the workforce in Ekiti State and you promised during your inaugural speech “that you are back as a healing balm on a painful wound.”

They stated further that: “it is on the strength of the above commitment that the leadership of the organized labour is hereby calling your attention to the above information in respect of Ekiti State University, (EKSU) and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti (EKSUTH) for your quick intervention to put a stop to these ugly trends so as not to give your administration and Ekiti State a bad name in the comity of states in Nigeria.

“It is unimaginable that the management of any governmental institution(s) could contemplate giving sack letters as Christmas and New Year gifts to breadwinners. This is killing.”