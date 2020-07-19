Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, Oore of Otun Ekiti in Ekiti has donated a portion of land and building within his palace for the building of the first Otun Palace Heritage Museum of History.

Adeagbo disclosed this while receiving Wale Ojo-Lanre, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Kayode Fayemi on Tourism Development, in his palace in Otun Ekiti on Saturday.

The monarch in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday said that this was to ensure history was well preserved in the locality and the entire state.

He said this was also spurred due to Gov. Fayemi’s passion to develop tourism at the local level and to support his intention of creating heritage museums for the preservation of pristine cultural items.

“In my study of Gov. Fayemi’s strategic cultural-tourism policy, I have noticed his intention of creating heritage museums for the preservation of pristine cultural items.

“Likewise for historical antiquities, royal memorabilia and other seasoned items that can illuminate and connect the present generation to the historical past of past generations.

“It is on this note that we in Otun have sequestered a land and a building at a conspicuous part of the Oore palace for such a wonderful intergenerational project,” he said.

The monarch described Gov. Fayemi as the pride of Ekiti who was blessed with humongous intelligence and rich administrative capacity which he had brought to the fore in all the posts of responsibility he had occupied.

He said that Gov. Fayemi had an impressive track record of enviable and credible performance as a human rights advocate, a writer, a fighter for democracy, a peacemaker, a Minister and a Governor.

He noted that in all these capacities, he had proved beyond reasonable doubt that he was a man who could be trusted.

Oba Adeagbo said that Gov. Fayemi though cosmopolitan and super exposed to the international taste, had never allowed this to becloud his appreciative sense for cultural values and respect for tradition.

“I have keenly studied his value orientation policy, clinically analysed his cultural-tourism programme and monitored his strategic implementation of his cardinal visions.

“And have come to the conclusion that he is on a mission to emancipate Ekiti to prosperous abundance and we have the duty not only to support him for the benefit of all but also to contribute our own quota to reinforce his advancement strides.

“God Almighty also capped me well by blessing me with a responsible, hardworking, pleasant and God-fearing wife, who reinforces my good acts and deeds,” he said.

The monarch commended Ojo-Lanre for his energetic passion with which he drove any assignment hurled on his shoulder.

He said Ojo-Lanre’s appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development to the Governor of Ekiti was a plus to the state, considering his exploits in the global tourism stage.

He prayed for some of the members of team Ekiti Tourism Development which includes Princess Oluropo Owoola, Commissioner 2 Ekiti State TESCOM, Mrs Tola Ajayi Udoko, Messrs Jeremiah Okonjo and Gideon Samuel who accompanied Wale Ojo-Lanre to the palace. (NAN)