The Olusi of Usi Ekiti, Oba Adebayo George Akande, has advised parents to strive to bring up their children in the right way.

Speaking at the 50th birthday celebration of Princess Njideka Irene Onyejekwe, which was held at De Oasis Hotel, Agbara Industrial Estate, Ogun State, Oba Akande said that the greatest attainment of parents is not the properties they have acquired or the positions that they have occupied but, rather, how well their children have turned out in society.

Oba Akande, who was the chairman on the occasion, said parents should always strive to live exemplary lives for their children to emulate.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to him, children, most of the time, don’t do what their parents or guardians say but rather do what they see their parents or guardians do.

He commended Princess Onyejekwe for being a woman of virtue and also for being very supportive to her husband and children.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In his contribution, the chairman of Joco Electronics Nigeria Limited, Chief Joseph Okwudili, commended the celebrant and her husband, Michael Onyejekwe for being role models and shining examples to their children and others.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

According to him, the Onyejekwes are the epitome of humility, uprightness, dedication and service to humanity.

He appealed to other parents to try to borrow a leaf from the family.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Also contributing, the husband of the celebrant, Chaplain Michael Onyejekwe said that the decision to marry his wife was the best that he has ever made in his life.