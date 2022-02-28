From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Unidentified gunmen Sunday night attacked a first-class traditional ruler in Ekiti State, along Iludun-Ekiti, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state.

The monarch, the Attah of Ayede-Ekiti, Oba Mumini Adebayo Orisagbemi, was waylaid and shot at about 9:30 pm on his way from Ijero Ekiti back to his kingdom.

The royal father, who narrowly escaped death, is now on admission at an undisclosed hospital where he is currently responding to treatment for the gunshot wounds sustained in the attack.

It was gathered that the monarch was just two communities away from his domain when the attack occurred as the gunmen were said to have laid ambush on the road to carry out the attack.

The assailants had opened fire on the Kabiyesi’s car with bullets penetrating the owner’s side of the vehicle.

The bullets reportedly hit the left leg of Oba Orisagbemi.

The news of the attack caused panic in Ayede Ekiti and neighbouring towns.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for Ekiti State Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the monarch was coming from Ijero when unknown gunmen attacked him along Iludun-Ekiti.

‘We got a distress call and our operatives went there to rescue him to a nearby hospital, where he is currently responding to treatment.

‘Efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators,’ he added.

The spot between Iludun Ekiti and Isan Ekiti has become notorious for the kidnapping of residents recently including former Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Folorunso Olabode, former caretaker Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government, Prince Adegoroye Bamgboye, among others.

The attempt on the life of the reigning Attah evokes memories of the kidnap and eventual death of his immediate predecessor, Oba Adeleye Orisagbemi in the custody of kidnappers twelve years ago.

The late Attah was kidnapped on January 30, 2010, at the outskirts of Ilawe Ekiti while on a journey to Lagos alongside his son.

The late Attah was kidnapped alongside former Acting Provost of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Dr Gabriel Olowoyo but the duo died in an auto crash between Kabba and Lokoja when their abductors were being trailed by law enforcement agents.