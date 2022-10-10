From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, HRM, Oba Emmanuel Adesanya Aladejare (Agunloye), has kicked against the recognition of Ahun Ekiti as an autonomous town in Efon Alaaye community and the appointment of Prince Jacob Adelowo as king of Ahun Ekiti because the matter is subject to litigation before the Supreme Court quoting the suit No as SC/CV/1063/2021.

The Alaaye who stated this in Ado Ekiti on Monday while addressing journalists said Efon is one entity, adding that a Government white paper on the report of Aladejana Chieftaincy Review Commission, 2019 frowned at granting Ahun autonomy because the matter is a subject of litigation.

The Kabiyesi wondered why the state government has to hurriedly give Ahun recognition and appointed a monarch even though the matter was still pending at the Supreme Court describing the state government’s action as an affront to the judiciary.

The government through the Bureau of Chieftancy Affairs wrote a letter dated October 4, 2022, to Prince Jacob Adelowo stating ” Consequent upon the recognition of Ahun Ekiti by the Ekiti State Government as an autonomous community, the state government has approved your appointment as the Alahun of Ahun Ekiti and a recognised traditional ruler (Grade C) under the provisions of Ekiti State High Chief Law, 2012″. The letter was signed by the Bureau’s Executive Secretary, Morakinyo Adegboyega.

The Alaaye noted that the suit in which he clearly stated his objection to granting autonomy to Ahun filed at the state high court, was yet to be heard to date.