Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Traditional rulers in Ekiti State have appealed to striking doctors in the state to suspend their four-week-old strike.

The Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, made the appeal on Friday, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, noted that the strike by the medical doctors, under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), would continue to take a toll on health service delivery in the state, if not halted on time.

Oba Alabi said calling off their industrial action would provide a conducive environment for the intervention of the Council of Traditional Rulers for peaceful resolution.

The Obas council chairman recalled that he had personally intervened twice in their dispute with the government, said all hands must now be on the deck at this time of COVID-19 pandemic to fight the virus and other ailments affecting the people of the state.

He assured the doctors that Governor Fayemi would appreciate their cooperation at this critical situation while he appealed to them to call off the strike and allow the Royal Fathers to wade into the issues and resolve it in the interest of all.