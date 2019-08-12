Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

`About 16 monarchs have sued Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, over his recent appointment of the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, as the chairman of the state’s Council of Obas.

The aggrieved monarchs declared that the Alawe does not belong to the league of 16 outstanding monarchs who have traditional right to the position.

They described Fayemi’s choice outside the 16 Obas called ‘Alademerindinlogin’ to occupy the exalted seat, as a flagrant violation of Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law.

Fayemi had, last week, appointed Oba Alabi as the council chairman to serve for two years following the expiration of the tenure of Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju.

Joined in the suit are Governor Fayemi (1st defendant), Attorney General of Ekiti State, Wale Fapohunda (2nd) and Oba Alabi (3rd).

An originating summon filed by Dr. B. A. M. Ajibade (SAN) on August 7, 2019 and deposed to by Ajero of Ajero, Oba Joseph Adewole, on behalf of other 15 Obas, sought an interlocutory injunction restraining Fayemi from swearing in Alawe as chairman of the council