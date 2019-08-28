Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government, yesterday, said it has commenced proactive measures to save residents from flood and other natural disasters.

Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, said the measures include enlightenment of the populace, moral and material support for disaster response agencies, among others.

He also said the government would aid the state fire services in providing emergency and prompt response services to areas and individuals affected by natural disasters.

Egbeyemi gave the assurance yesterday, when he received Head of Operations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ekiti State, Olusegun Afolayan, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

He said the government, through State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has embarked on sensitisation programmes that would discourage the people from blocking drainages with refuse and sewage.

This was sequel to a forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agencies (NIMET) that over 20 states of the federation would be overrun by massive floods in September.

Egbeyemi, who commended NEMA efforts across the country in bringing succour to natural disaster victims, urged the officials to shun nepotism, sectionalism and be fair to all disaster victims irrespective of their tribe, ethnicity and location.