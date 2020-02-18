Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A magistrate court sitting in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, has arraigned one Mrs Mary and some of her children for allegedly beating up a police officer who was on an investigative duty at her residence.

A police inspector, Arimiyau Oyesiji, attached to Ekute police station, in Ado Ekiti, was on October 31, 2019, some minutes after 8:00 pm, beaten by Mrs Mary, popularly called, Iya Isobo, residing on Elemure street, Ekute quarters in Ado Ekiti.

Arimiyau was reported to have been on an investigative mission on the said date to the said residence when he was given a beating by the woman.

The 1st complainant, Ogunleye Titilayo (Mary’s neighbour), had made a report at the Ekute police station on the allegation that an electrician, employed by Mrs Mary to do some electrical repairs in Mary’s room, had allegedly broken the ceiling in her (Ogunleye) room as she also sighted footprints on the walls in her room.

The report made by Ogunleye at Ekute police station resulted in Arimiyau’s appearance at Mary’s residence.

It was reported that Mrs Mary, her children and one of her friends, had allegedly taken the law into their hands by allegedly beating Arimiyau with all kinds of objects including iron rods, planks and stones at her residence because Arimiyau had asked Mrs Mary to repair the broken ceiling in Ogunleye’ room.

Mary’s children and her friend had fled after the incident.

The case has been adjourned till March 16.