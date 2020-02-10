Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government and the the National Democratic Institute (NDI) have urged government, at all levels, to initiate gender policies that can favourably promote women in the society.

They said any policy that stifles female gender brings backwardness and such is evil in any society.

They spoke in Ado-Ekiti, at the weekend, during a one-day accountability forum on the implementation of Ekiti women policy agenda.

The programme was initiated by New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) and supported by United States Agency for International Development and NDI.

Commenting on the significance of women to national growth and development, NDI Resident Country Director, Stephen Snook, said women participation, at all levels of leadership, helps national cohesion.

“I want to commend Governor Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Erelu Bisi, for fighting violence against women, by putting laws in place to defend our women and mentor them to leadership positions.

“Women are strategic in leadership and we have to give them all necessary supports to be relevant in decision-making process,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Fayemi said it has become a key focus of the Governor Fayemi-led government to improve on the well being of women, saying Ekiti is the first state to domesticate National Gender Development Policy of the Federal Government.