Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A new Commissioner of Police, Mobayo Babatunde, posted to Ekiti State Police Command has assumed duty.

Babatunde was posted to the State following the transfer of former Commissioner Amba Asuquo, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG).

A statement by the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, on Monday, said that ‘the new CP, an indigene of Kogi State, graduated from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet ASP in 1988.

‘The new commissioner had served in the following Commands and Formations as Area Commander, Ilaro Area Command in Osun State, DC Counter-Terrorism FHQ, Abuja. Other commands he served are DC Department of Operations, Akwa Ibom State and Commandant, Police College, Orji River in Enugu State.”

In his introductory speech, Babatunde reiterated his readiness to work in accordance with the vision and objectives of Community Policing as introduced by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, adding that he would prioritize professionalism, transparency, honesty, fairness and dedication to duties.

He promised to identify the areas of crime as well as their peculiarities in order to know the best way to tackle them, stressing that the Command under his leadership, shall partner with relevant security agencies and bodies to ensure that the lives and property of the good people of Ekiti State are safe and secured.

The new police boss assured that the Command will operate an open-door policy, called for the cooperation, collaboration and partnership of members of the public on useful and timely information to enable the Command rid the State of all forms of criminalities so as to create an enhanced economic environment in the State.