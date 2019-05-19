Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The organised labour in Ekiti State yesterday denied the insinuation that the state government had indicted some labour leaders for financial impropriety allegedly committed during the administration of former governor Ayodele Fayose. The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), therefore, warned those they described as “dissidents” within the labour circle to stop scandalising past leaders of the unions to promote personal interests.

The unions clarified that the past chairmen of the two labour centres, Comrade Ade Adesanmi of the NLC and his counterpart in TUC, Odunayo Adesoye, were not indicted for alleged corruption, contrary to the position being peddled by mischief makers.

At a press conference jointly addressed by Chairman of NLC, Comrade Joshua Kolapo and TUC’s Sola Adigun, the group said it was disheartening that a query issued to civil servants to explain some issues could be treated as an indictment. Their reaction followed a publication which stated that the two leaders and four other prominent members of the unions allegedly took money and landed property running into millions through their closeness to former governor Fayose.

Kolapo, who decried the smear campaign being allegedly engineered by some aggrieved members of the unions and their surreptitious moves to divide and emasculate labour movements, said nothing would be spared to protect the integrity of the labour in the state.