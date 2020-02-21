Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Orin Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area, has threatened to go to court and file a forfeiture order over 43 cows it operatives arrested in the town about a month ago.

The NSCDC said the action became the last resort following inability of the owners to claim them and due to enormous cost of their upkeep.

The cows were arrested inside a farm at Orin Ekiti and nobody had come out to claim them since they were put in the custody of the NSCDC in Ado-Ekiti metropolis.