From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) Ekiti State Council, has been given Award of Excellence/Ambassador of Ethics and Conscience(AOEC) for its transparency and accountability.

The award recipients including the Union’s Chairman in the state, Comrade Joel Akinola, its Secretary, Comrade Agbaje Oni Azeez and members of the state administrative committee were awarded by the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation.

The award ceremony was held at the State secretariat of NUP in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Executive Director of the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation, Ethicist (Prince) Salih Musa Yakubu, said the awards were in recognition of the awardees’ commitments to community/ humanity service, integrity, national interest, due process compliance, innovativeness, emotional intelligence, participatory management style, industrial harmony, crises management/conflict prevention, staff discipline and welfare, transparency/ accountable leadership, professional ethics compliance, youth/ women empowerment and development, fiscal discipline measures and ethical uprightness in the Nigeria labour sub- sector.

Yakubu explained that Ekiti NUP stood out among others across the country, revealing that after secret independent assessment exercise was conducted on the Union without its consent by the Centre, Ekiti NUP came 2nd position in the Southwest and 4th position in the country, with character rating of 76%.

In their remarks, the Union’s Chairman and Secretary expressed disappoinment over the disposition of government to senior citizens who have served the country with the better parts of their lives and called for payment of their members’ outstanding salaries and other benefits.

They appreciated the organisers of the award and promised to continue in the direction that earned them the honours.