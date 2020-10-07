The Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Ekiti State, Mr Samuel Olugbesan, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for over the new national teaching policy announced during the World Teachers’ Day.

Olugbesan gave the commendation during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

NAN reports that the president, during the celebration of this year’s World Teachers’ Day, approved a special salary scale for teachers in the country.

Buhari, who also increased the number of years of service for teachers from 35 to 40, said the new teaching policy was aimed at encouraging teachers in delivering better service.

While describing the new policy as a welcome development, the NUT chairman urged state governments across the country to key into it.

According to him, the policy will retain the best brains in the teaching service for upcoming teachers to tap from.

Also, the Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) in the state, Mr Sola Adigun, called for law to back the announcement, for proper implementation.

Adigun urged teachers to double their efforts in order to justify the new development. (NAN)