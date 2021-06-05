The Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, has appealed to the Federal Government to complete all the outstanding Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) projects at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

Ademolaju made the appeal in Oye-Ekiti when the Federal Government visitation panel to the university paid him courtesy visit on Friday.

He said the community was looking forward to the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of all outstanding projects at the university.

The traditional ruler said that completion of the projects would make FUOYE a standard university.

Ademolaju, however, urged members of the visitation panel to write good recommendations, which would improve and enhance the development of the university.

“We are grateful for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari to send the visitation panel to the university with a view to finding out some of the challenges facing the institution.

“I am appealing to members of the visitation panel to write a good report about FUOYE, because whatever recommendations you write for our university will speak after you, myself and the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina,” he said.