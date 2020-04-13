A staff of the Primary Health Centre Department of the Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government Area, Ekiti State, Mrs Tayo Ajayi, has been stabbed to death inside her house, at Ujumu compound, Odo Igede, Igede Ekiti.

This is coming few days after a high chief was murdered in Ikole area of the state.

Local sources yesterday said the victim was seen last on Thursday and the attack had created fears in the residents. Daily Sun learnt that the body had been deposited at General Hospital, Igede Ekiti morgue, while autopsy is being awaited. The deceased’s first son, Toyin Ajayi, told newsmen that his mother was killed inside her room.

He said he suspected that his mother must have been trailed to her home and attacked in the midnight.

“I received a call from neighbours about the death of my mother and on getting there, I met her in a pool of blood in her room,’’ Toyin said.

He said that there were bruises on her head and blood all over her body, indicating machete cuts.

The state police public relations officer, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the killing. He said the deceased was hacked to death inside her room.

“There has not been any arrest so far as investigation is still ongoing,” he said. But soon, the command should be able to come up with a preliminary report. It is evident that it was a case of murder, but we have not been able to ascertain whether it was assassination or robbery. Our investigation will be thorough to be able to establish the real cause of the death,’’ he said.

A leader in the town, Emmanuel Adetona, urged the police to fish out the killers.