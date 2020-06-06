Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said that the governments of Ekiti and Ondo States would work out a modality to give a befitting burial to former governor of the old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, who passed on Thursday, aged 80 years.

Fayemi, who stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Olumilua at his country home in Ikere Ekiti, said himself and his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Olurotimi Akeredolu, had commenced discussion on how best to honour the deceased and give him a memorable burial without breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

The governor, who was received by the eldest son of the deceased and Ekiti State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Olumuyiwa Olumilua, the two wives of the deceased, Evangelist Bolatito and Barrister Oluwayimika Olumilua; family members and other sympathisers, described the former governor as a man of peace, purpose and character who was dedicated to service of the people, his community and God to the best of his ability.

Commenting on the political life of the Ikere born politician, Fayemi said, “Evangelist Olumilua was integrity personified, compassion personified, a man of reputable character who reflected and represented the best of Ekiti in the numerous capacities that he served the state, the nation and the globe.”

Earlier, Muyiwa Olumilua, who spoke on behalf of the family, said his father lived a good and fulfilled life that calls for celebration instead of mourning. He thanked the governor for finding time to commiserate with the family.