Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State government, has, as part of measures to contain further spread of COVID -19, directed that all schools from primary to tertiary levels be closed indefinitely, effective from March 23rd, 2020. The governor, also banned gathering of more than 20 persons, while civil servants from level 12 below are to work from home except those on essential duty. Governor Kayode Fayemi gave the directive during a state wide broadcast. He explained that the steps were necessary to check the further spread of Coronavirus in the interest of the citizens.

“All public and private schools and institutions in Ekiti State are to close down from Monday, March 23rd 2020. All public gatherings of more than 20 persons are banned from today 20th March 2020. These include: religious gatherings, e.g. worship and prayer centres, night vigils, house fellowships and Nasfat meetings; social gatherings e.g. burials, weddings, family meetings and parties of any kind; political gatherings ; rallies, congresses, ward meetings; others; night clubs, bars, beer joints, NYSC CDS meetings etc.

“All non-essential services in private and public sectors are encouraged to work from home from Monday 23rd March 2020. These include : civil and public servants from level 12 officers and below; except essential services workers like health workers, caregivers, social welfare officers, fire service officers, emergency response officers, media professionals, and security/ watchmen in public institutions.

“No overloading of passengers in public transportation with effect from today. Commercial vehicles must ensure only one person is sitting in the front seat with the driver and not more than 3 passengers on a row in the backseat. Motorcyclists (Okadas) must carry only one passenger each to minimize close contact as much as possible.”

Fayemi further advised citizens to wash their hands regularly with liquid soap under running water multiple times everyday to avoid virus transfer adding that public places must provide hand washing implements at the entrance and exit of their facility with immediate effect.