From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Coalition against Terrorism and Banditry in Nigeria has said that the Ekiti and Osun state’s gubernatorial elections were worthy examples that the 2023 general elections will be given the required attention it deserves by the security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Army for peaceful and credible election.

Due to its repeated interventions, particularly in internal security operations all around the nation, the organization referred to the Nigerian Army as a bastion of democracy.

Commending the Army for its uncompromising and apolitical posture, the Coalition said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has injected fresh ideas into the operations and welfare of troops in line with global trends in addressing security challenges.

In a statement signed by its convener,

Comr. Ibrahim Ahmed, the group also hailed the leadership of the Nigerian Army for undertaking the annual Chief of Army Staff Conference held in Sokoto State.

Ahmed said the exercise is well-thought to

evaluate and reevaluate military strategies in line with the present-day realities regarding the dynamics of security threats in the country.

“We are impressed with the theme: ‘Building a Professional Nigerian Army for the 21st Century Security Environment’, which by all intent and purposes indicates that the leadership of the Nigerian Army is poised to address the various security challenges in the country,” he said.

“We believe such events speak volumes of a deep-rooted culture of evaluating and reevaluating military strategies in line with the present-day realities regarding the dynamics of security threats in the country.

“It also goes a long way in serving as that avenue where the Nigerian Army refreshes all strategies hitherto deployed in the preservation of the territorial integrity of the country, as well as internal security operations.

“The Nigerian Army has remained the bastion of our democracy through its numerous interventions, especially in internal security operations across the country. The 2022 COAS Conference presents us with the fact that the Nigerian Army is not resting on its oars despite its numerous successes in addressing the various security challenges in the country.

“This is on the heels that the COAS Conference creates an opportunity for the COAS to have a face-to-face interaction with all the General Officers Commanding, field commanders, and other senior officers on enhancing the activities and operations of the Nigerian Army.

The group expressed its concurrence with the position of the President Muhammadu Buhari that the Armed Forces are a key element of the country’s national power and will continue to be a significant catalyst for its development, especially by providing the needed aid to civil authority.

“The charge by President Muhammadu Buhari at the COAS Conference for the Nigerian Army to replicate the professionalism exhibited in the successful conduct of the Anambra, Osun, and Ekiti states elections should also be reflected in the 2023 general elections is instructive and an indication of the invaluable role of the Nigerian Army in the preservation of our nascent democracy.

It finally, assured the Army of its continuous support, but, however, affirmed that “the troops are dedicated and positioned to assist the civil authorities in sustaining our democracy while ensuring a peaceful society in our quest for sustainable growth and development.