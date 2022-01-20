From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), has assured that the federal government will mobilise all available security architecture to make the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun States governorship elections free and peaceful.

Speaking in Abuja at the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he said that the security agencies will replicate the feat at the November 6 Anambra State governorship election in Ekiti and Osun governorship polls.

“I wish to express my appreciation to the INEC chairman, staff of the commission as well as stakeholders including International partners for the positive outcome of the Anambra governorship election,” he said.

The NSA particularly commended the chairman of the commission and his team regarding the ongoing technological innovation in the electoral process as it will undoubtedly deepen our democratic culture.

“Although the Anambra governorship election was adjudged hitch-free it was not without some logistics and operational challenges.

“Accordingly, this meeting is timely as it will enable members to brainstorm on how to address the identified challenges in a proactive manner.

“This is very important given the fact that the 2023 General Election is around the corner, as well as the FCT Area Council elections scheduled for February 12, 2022.

“And two off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun States as well as other bye elections in the country. Lastly, reiterated the President’s commitment to ensure a free fair and credible general election in the 2023 election.

“All available security architecture of the government will be mobilised to achieve this objective,” he assured..