From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi, Judex Okoro, Calabar, Lukman Olabiyi

Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, Malam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna were among those who took the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine jab, yesterday.

On March 2, the Federal Government received nearly four million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, shipped via the COVAX facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO.

Governor El-Rufai and his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, were vaccinated at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House clinic. The governor said the government had received 180,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Government.

Dr. Fayemi, his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi and some frontline health workers also received the vaccine as the governor flagged off the exercise in Ado-Ekiti.

Wife of the governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye and a representative of the State Council of Traditional Rulers/ Attah of Aiyede-Ekiti, Oba Abdulmumin Orisagbemi and some members of the public also received the vaccine at a brief ceremony, at the Fajuyi Pavillion.

The Permanent Secretary Hospital Management Board and COVID-19 Case Management Lead, Dr Williams Afolabi became the first Health Worker in Ekiti State to receive the vaccine.

Governor Fayemi said his administration had put in place measures to ensure residents have equitable access to the vaccine and emphasised that all hands must be on deck to ensure all indigenes know that the vaccine is safe.

At the Government House, Osogbo, the vaccine was administered on Governor Oyetola, his wife, Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi, and some senior officials of government by the Chief Medical Director, Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof. Peter Olaitan.

On Tuesday, the state formally received 64,240 doses of the vaccine.

Governor Oyetola said the decision to be part of the first set of citizens to take the vaccine was to build confidence in the public, particularly citizens and residents of the state that the vaccine is safe.

“I have just received my first jab of the vaccine as a demonstration of leadership after some of our frontline medical personnel had been vaccinated in line with the protocol and schedule by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“With this, we are beginning to see the end of COVID-19. I encourage Osun citizens and residents to register and present themselves for vaccination.”

In Niger, Governor Bello received the vaccine alongside members of the executive council at the Government House in Minna.

Bello directed all executive council members to get vaccinated, warning that those who failed to receive the vaccination would be barred from the next executive council meeting.

Mohammed disclosed that the state received 74,110 doses as the first batch.

Governor Sule and his deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, also received the jab. The governor said he received it on camera to disabuse the minds of those still doubting its efficacy.

“All commissioners, traditional rulers, religion leaders as well as staff of the Government House who come in contact with a lot of people daily should take the vaccine,” he admonished.

Similarly, Jigawa governor and his deputy, Mallam Umar Namadi received their jabs from the governor’s personal physician.

The state government had earlier received the first tranche of 68,520 doses at the Government House in Dutse.

Speaking after the vaccination, Governor Badaru Abubakar explained that the vaccine will be distributed across the 287 primary Health care centres across the state.

Meanwhile, Kebbi government has said it would vaccinate over 2,868,827 persons.

Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Muhammad Ja’afar, who stated this during the flag-off of the training said it was one of the cardinal requirement before the transportation of the vaccines to the state.

“It is very important to have state level training for our health workers by facilitators from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NHCDA) in order for them to cascade the training down to health workers in the 21 local government areas of the state.

“We have met some of the major requirements of the national primary healthcare development agency in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health for us to be able to access the vaccine.

“We have already submitted the number of our health facilities; the number of frontline health workers; and we have situational rooms and modern vaccine storage facilities, among others,” he said.

Lagos rolls out

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said Lagos would commence administering the COVID-19 Vaccines today.

The governor made the disclosure when the Head of Mission and the World Health Organization (WHO), representative for Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo to paid him a visit at Lagos House Ikeja, yesterday.

He said the Lagos State COVID-19 vaccines steering committee had designed a level of strategy and an elaborate process to ensure it was administered well, called for more support of WHO as well as other international health institutions.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration is committed to building an enduring relationship with the World Health Organisation to provide quality health care to its citizens.

Edo intensifies training of health workers

Edo government has intensified training of frontline health workers in the state ahead of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rollout, with the government reiterating the need for healthcare workers to register on the federal government’s online portal to activate the process for the vaccination across the state.

The state COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said the government remains committed to containing the pandemic and protecting Edo people.

Enugu takes delivery

Enugu Government alongside Ebonyi and Anambra states, on Thursday, took delivery of the first batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The vaccines for Enugu State, which arrived the Enugu airport at about 2:50pm, through Allied Air, were received on behalf of the state government by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. George Ugwu, and heads of Development Partners in the state, such as World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, among others.

Enugu State Health Commissioner, Dr. Obi, said the state government feels highly delighted that the long-awaited vaccines have arrived the state.