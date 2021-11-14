The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable for next year’s Ekiti and Osun States governorship elections, fixing November 16 and 18 respectively as the commencement date for the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had few months ago fixed June 18, 2022 for Ekiti governorship election and July 16, 2022 for the same exercise in Osun state.

The ruling party gave the brief notice announcing the release of the timetable through the National Secretary APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, in Abuja on Sunday.

“According to the party’s official notice signed by the National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudodehe, sale of nomination forms begins November 16 for Ekiti and 18 for Osun,” the statement read.