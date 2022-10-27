From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the governor of Ekiti State, has appointed Mr Olaniran Olatona as Chairman of the State’s Internal Revenue Service(IRS)

According to a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, the appointment takes effect from November 1, 2022.

Olatona, who hails from Okemesi-Ekiti is a Chartered Accountant and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He holds an HND in Accountancy from the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos (1992), and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife (2010).

A financial expert of repute, Olatona, until his appointment, was the Group Chief Financial Officer, Loatsad Promomedia Limited, a Lagos based holding company with interests in advertising and multimedia, where his key responsibilities also include coordinating the company’s relationship with regulatory institutions.

He had earlier in 2009 served as a Tax Consultant to Ekiti State Government.

The Governor wished the new IRS Chairman success in the new assignment.