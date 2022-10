From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the new governor of Ekiti State, has appointed Mr Yinka Oyebode as his Chief Press Secretary.

The is Oyebanji’s first appointment after he was sworn in as the governor of the state.

Oyebode had served the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, twice in that capacity.

According to a statement by the Head of Service, Barr. Bamidele Agbede, the appointment takes immediate effect.