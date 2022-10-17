From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti
The new Governor of Ekiti State, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, on Sunday, appointed Dr. Habitat Omolara Adubiaro, as the Secretary to the State Government(SSG).
In the meantime, Governor Oyebanji has ordered immediate closure of all government accounts.
In separate statements signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, the appointment and the freezing of the state accounts are with immediate effect.
The governor urged all accounting officers and financial institutions to comply with the directive.
The new SSG, Adubiaro, a devouted Muslim , served as a Special Adviser under the first term of the former Governor Ayodele Fayose.
She is at present the President of Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria, Ekiti State Chapter.
Leave a Reply