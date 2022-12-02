From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State has performed his first legislative function by signing N122, 669, 039,657.27 billion Ekiti State 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill into Law.

Oyebanji, while signing the appropriation bill into law at the executive chamber on Friday, in Ado-Ekiti, spoke on the legislative crisis in the state house of assembly, noting that the assembly in the state has capacity to solve their internal crisis, pointing out that democracy allows for crisis but we must place the interest of the state above all interests.

“We should place the interest of the state and rise above internal crisis for progress and development of our state.”

The governor commended the elders and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for their quick resolution to the crisis

Oyebanji, however, pleaded with non-APC members to leave the party alone, saying the crisis has been resolved.

The governor urged the lawmakers to see that before the end of the year, they conclude deliberations on the 2023 appropriate budget.

He described the lawmakers as fantastic, saying they would work together for the progress of the statte

Earlier, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, said: “It is indeed an epoch making event. This supplementary budget demonstrates the resolve of the governor to place high premium on accountability, probity and transparency in government expenditure.”

The Speaker said the legislature will continue to accord the Oyebanji-led administration the necessary support in the re-engineering agenda of the policy.

“It is our collective determination in the house to join hands with you in preserving Ekiti values through responsible and impactful legislation.”