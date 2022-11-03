From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday, presented the proposed Appropriation Bill of

a sum of N114 billion for 2023 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

The governor presented the proposed budget christened, “Budget of Strong Beginning” at the plenary sitting in Ado-Ekiti, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Hakeem Jamiu.

The Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, APC, Ikole Constituency 1, moved the motion for the admission of the governor into the chamber and was seconded by Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba APC Emure Constituency in pursuant to Section 121(1) of the 1999(as amended) of Nigeria.

According to the governor, the recurrent expenditure of over N80.36 billion takes about 70 per cent, while the capital expenditure of over N34.06 billion takes 30 per cent of the total proposed budget size.

Oyebanji who said that the proposed budget was developed inline with his administration’s six points agenda. reiterated the commitment of his administration at making live meaningful to the people, saying the infrastructure sector would receive much attention in the 2023 budget.

He noted that the proposed budget will focus more on how to increase the Internally Generated Revenue,(IGR), hinting the step will reduce dependence on the dwindling Federal Allocation.

He further said government will invest more in the provision of infrastructure like water, roads, electricity and housing among others with a proposed budget of over N15.7 billion(46.2 per cent)

He explained that government focus on the infrastructure sector was aimed at making the state economic viable by creating the enabling environment for investors to prefer the state.

He also explained that inline with the present administration’s vision to reduce governance cost, his administration had directed that Ministries, Departments and Agencies,(MDAs) will no longer sponsor seminars, workshops that add no direct values to the people.

“My vision is for Ekiti to be a land of prosperity and opportunity for all. The 2023 proposed budget is developed inline with my administration’s six points agenda.

“The drafting of the budget, which is all inclusive participation, is aimed at creating the enabling environment for the state to strive.”

He, therefore, called for the cooperation of members of the state Assembly and the entire Ekiti people to ensure that his administration deliver more dividends of democracy to the state, promising to be open and transparent in his policies implementation.

Earlier, in his address, the Deputy Speaker, who presided over the plenary, assured of the continued support of the legislature to deepening democracy in the state.

Jamiu lauded Governor Oyebanji for hitting the ground running, saying that his action demonstrated the seriousness of purpose the new administration was bringing into governance.

He said,” we commend your proactive measures put on place since the inauguration of your government three weeks ago.”