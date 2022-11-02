From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Mr Biodun Oyebanji will on Thursday, November 3, present the 2023 budget to the state House of Assembly

According to a statement on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti, by the Clerk of the House, Mr Tola Esan, the presentation will take place at the Hallow Chamber in the Assembly complex at 10 am prompt.

Government functionaries, political leaders, traditional rulers, religious and labour leaders, and members of the general public are enjoined to attend the ceremony.