From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing into issues of human rights abuses allegedly perpetrated by the police and other allied matters in the state has recommended aggregate payment of N1.5 million as compensation to six petitioners, who brought their cases before the panel.

The panel at its resumed sitting yesterday and presided over by the Chairman, Justice Cornileus Akintayo, took the decisions as part of its resolutions in palliating the sufferings of the victims.

In the case of Inspector Omokhua Benjamin, whose car was vandalised when some hoodlums attacked Ikere police station during the #EndSARS protest, the panel recommended N400,000. as compensation for him.

It also approved a sum of N50,000.00 for Omokhua’s personal property that were destroyed at the Afao Police Station official quarters, Ikere-Ekiti.

The panel also recommended a compensation of N400,000 for Inspector Yakubu Aminu, for his Golf 3 car with registration Number AG828KER, which was burnt by the EndSARS protesters.