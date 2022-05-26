From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government Review Panel examining petitions filed by some Traditional Rulers who are aggrieved with the White Paper issued by the Justice Jide Aladejana Chieftaincy Review has concluded its hearing.

The seven-member Panel chaired by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has promised to be just, fair and equitable in the discharge of the duties to ensure the right and proper grading of the Obas.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the Panel received a total number of 68 petitions with 67 of them defended during the hearing which lasted for three weeks.

Seven (7) Grade A Obas are seeking upgrade to the status of Grade A Plus, otherwise known as “Pelupelu,” twenty six (26) are advocating for upgrade from Grade B to Grade A while sixteen (16) of the royal fathers are demanding upgrade from Grade C to Grade B.

One (1) Oba is demanding upgrade from Grade B to Grade A Plus while a total number of sixteen (16) royal fathers have filed papers to have their stools upgraded from Grade C to Grade A.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

A total of sixteen (16) of the monarchs who filed petitions before the Egbeyemi-led Panel did not appear before the Aladejana Chieftaincy Review Commission during its sittings on 2019.

While many of the traditional rulers hired lawyers to present their cases, others personally presented their memos during the.hearing.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Making his remarks shortly after the Panel heard the last petition, Otunba Egbeyemi assured the traditional rulers and their counsel of handling the assignment with every sense of responsibility.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Describing the assignment as a state duty that must be handled with the fear of God, the Deputy Governor said panel members will scrutinize the petitions and give the right recommendations to the government based on the evidence placed before them.

He said: “This Panel was set up by Mr. Governor on response to petitions received from Obas on the White Paper issued by the Aladejana Commission.

“You will recall that there were lots of protests against the decision of the Aladejana Commission and this prompted our Governor who is a listening leader to set up this Panel to re-examine your case so that justice can be done.

“By the grace of God, our recommendations will be based on certain criteria known to us. We are to listen to you and receive the evidence you have placed before us which will assist us in our assignment.

“All members of this Panel are people of integrity, none of us will come and demand money from you. If anybody comes to tell you that we have sent him to you tell him that he is a thief. And don’t send anybody to us.”

After scrutinizing the petitions, the Panel is expected to turn in its report and give recommendations to the state government.

Other members of the Panel are Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Sola Ogunmiluyi; Executive Secretary, Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adegboyega Morakinyo and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Traditional Chiefs Matters, Chief Olasehinde Adewumi.

The rest are Director of Chieftaincy, Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adeyeye Adeleye; Director of Administration, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Ayodele Ajayi and Head of the Secretariat, Mrs. Gbemisola Olasusi.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .