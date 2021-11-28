The National Association of Old Students of Ekiti Parapo College, Ido Ekiti (EPCOSA) has elected Mr Dotun Adekanmbi, a public relations practitioner and former Editor of Business Times, as its new president.

Also elected to the Association’s Executive Council are High Chief Abiodun Olayokun (Vice-President), Mrs Titilayo Oyeniran (General Secretary), Dr Olu Adeleye (Treasurer) and Mr Sunday Aina (Auditor). Others are Engr. Deji Afolabi (Public Relations Officer), Engr. Abayomi Okelola (Assistant Secretary) and the immediate past President of the Association, Mr Ayorinde Ogunruku (Ex-Officio).

Speaking after his election at the Reunion/Annual General Meeting of the Association on Saturday, Adekanmbi said the association’s new Executive Council would work hard at building a strong network of old Students of Ekiti Parapo College, which is the second oldest secondary school in Ekitiland.

While congratulating the newly elected officers, the immediate past President, Mr Ogunruku, charged his successors to strive to surpass the tempo of achievements of past national officers.

Also speaking at the event, the Principal of the College, Mr O. J. Ilesanmi, acknowledged the support of the Old Students Association toward the growth of the College.

